AUSTIN (KXAN) — Instead of honoring seniors at the end of the season, the Westlake Chaparrals will do it Friday before the 6A-District 26 opener against Akins at Chaparral Stadium.

Westlake has 61 seniors on this year’s team that has started the year 2-0, and the Chaps are fresh off a 47-0 systematic dismantling of Converse Judson last week. Akins, meanwhile, is in the midst of a 17-game losing streak dating back to 2021 and the Eagles have yet to score in two games this year. The last time Akins won was Sept. 30, 2021, when they topped Austin High 20-18.

The game will be streamed in the video player above and also on KXAN.com/Westlake for those in the KXAN viewing area free of charge. For those outside the viewing area, you’ll have to watch the game through our official streaming partner NFHS Network. There is a subscription fee associated with the NFHS Network.

Live updates will be posted at the bottom of the story once the game begins, so check back for those around 7:30 p.m.