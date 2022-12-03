SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals will try to win their 54th consecutive game, but they’ll have a tall task ahead of them in the San Antonio Brennan Bears on Saturday at the Alamodome.

The Chaps are vying for their fourth consecutive state championship and in order to do that they’ll need to pick up their 23rd consecutive playoff victory. The Bears have a high-powered offense directed by all-state quarterback Ashton Dubose. After losing their first game of the season to Cibolo Steele 35-34, the Bears haven’t lost since.

Meanwhile, Westlake’s dominant defense has kept teams out of the end zone this season. The Chaps have allowed 9.9 points per game this season, and behind a giant offensive line, they’ve put up more than 52 points per game. Junior running back Jack Kayser has scored 26 touchdowns on the ground this year for the Chaps, and junior quarterback Paxton Land has thrown for 16 scores against just two interceptions.

Westlake beat San Benito 44-7 in the regional semifinals last week and Brennan beat Lake Travis 34-17.

The game airs on KBVO for those in the Austin area at 2 p.m. To watch online, go to the NFHS Network, the official Texas high school football streaming partner of KXAN. Subscription fees will be required to view the game.

You can follow along with live updates below and check back after the game for a complete game recap.

Live updates

Land is playing with a wrap around his right thumb and it appears to be giving him problems throwing the deep ball. The interception that sailed high, plus two deep passes to Keaton Kubecka that were underthrown have shown that. Westlake hasn’t been able to do much on the ground with Kayser so far.

9:17 1Q: Westlake returns the favor and Will Magids intercepts Dubose in the end zone. Westlake gets it back at their own 20-yard line.

10:45 1Q: Not the way the Chaps wanted to start the game as Land sails a pass high above the target and it’s intercepted by the Bears. They take over on the Westlake 43-yard line.

12:00 1Q: Brennan hits a squib kick on the opening kickoff and the Chaps take over on their own 25-yard line