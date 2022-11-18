Westlake won the Battle of the Lakes 35-20 over Lake Travis on Friday.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake can earn its 52nd consecutive win Friday as the Chaps take on New Braunfels in the area playoffs at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

Since it’s a UIL-sanctioned playoff game, it’s not streamed on KXAN.com or the KXAN Westlake live stream page. It is only available online through the NFHS Network and there is a subscription fee required. The game will air in the Austin area on KBVO.

Westlake won 6A-District 26 with an undefeated record and New Braunfels finished second in 6A-District 27 with its only loss to Cibolo Steele. The Unicorns have won five consecutive games coming into the matchup with the Chaparrals.

You can follow the game with the live updates below or flip over to KBVO.

Live updates

6:44 3Q: TOUCHDOWN NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels wide receiver makes a diving catch in the end zone on the other end of a Clayton Namkin 40-yard pass. An incredible grab by Beeghley there and a perfect throw by Namkin. Chaparrals 35, Unicorns 14

7:09 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – It’s Kayser’s third touchdown of the game, this one from three yards. PAT good. Chaparrals 35, Unicorns 7

11:07 3Q: New Braunfels can’t convert a 60-yard pass play into points as the drive stalls out. Westlake stops the Unicorns for a turnover on downs and Westlake takes over deep in their own territory.

Halftime: Chaparrals 28, Unicorns 7. New Braunfels has a field goal blocked and the ball squirts around before a pile of humanity falls on it. New Braunfels will get the ball to start the second half.

0:07 2Q: Redding picks off Land again on a pass well high of its intended target. Redding returns the interception down to the Westlake 35-yard line.

1:06 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – After Colton Vasek gets a strip-sack and Westlake recovers the fumble, the Chaps didn’t waste any time scoring another touchdown. Head coach Tony Salazar dips into the bag of tricks and it’s the double pass, Land to Greathouse and then Greathouse to Kayser for a 23-yard touchdown. Wow. Chaparrals 28, Unicorns 7

1:26 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – New Braunfels has to punt from the shadow of its own end zone, and that means trouble when you’re kicking to Greathouse. Greathouse takes the punt straight up the gut of the Unicorns’ coverage team for a 39-yard return touchdown. It’s his fifth punt return score of the season and second in the playoffs. PAT good. Chaparrals 21, Unicorns 7

4:25 2Q: TOUCHDOWN NEW BRAUNFELS – The Unicorns turn the big special teams play into points. Namkin throws a laser over the middle for Landon Marsh, and then Marsh takes it the distance for a 31-yard touchdown. PAT good. Chaparrals 14, Unicorns 7.

5:52 2Q: New Braunfels gets a break after a punt glances off a Westlake player, and then the Unicorns come up with the live ball after a scramble to recover it. New Braunfels takes over on Westlake’s 26-yard line.

8:58 2Q: Westlake’s Paxton Land throws his first interception of the season after New Braunfels safety Jacob Redding steps in front of a pass. The Unicorns take over on their own 18.

9:39 2Q: On 3rd-and-21, Westlake’s Paxton Land lets one go toward Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse, and he goes up between two defenders and hauls it in on the sidelines for a 23-yard gain and a first down. Holy smokes, what a catch!

End 1Q: Chaparrals 14, Unicorns 0. The Chaps’ special teams came through and gave the offense a short field on their second scoring drive, but so far, the Chaps have really had to work for their points.

1:01 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – It’s Kayser again. On 3rd-and-3, Kayser gets the edge off a couple of good blocks and then turns the corner for a 13-yard score. PAT good. Chaparrals 14, Unicorns 0

2:11 1Q: A low snap on the punt for New Braunfels leads to Westlake’s Keaton Kubecka blocking it, and the Chaps take over deep in Unicorn territory on the 20. It’s Kubecka’s third blocked punt of the season.

4:16 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – Kayser puts his pads down and rumbles 5 yards for a touchdown. It’s his 20th rushing touchdown of the season. PAT good. Chaparrals 7, Unicorns 0

5:47 1Q: New Braunfels tried a 51-yard field goal but it’s well short and the Chaps will take over on their own 34

New Braunfels quarterback Clayton Namken is the backup for the Unicorns and is playing under some awful circumstances. A day before the Unicorns’ bi-district game against SA Reagan last week, starting QB Leighton Adams was electrocuted and fell off a utility pole. He broke multiple vertebrae and an ankle, as well as burns on his arms and legs. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for his medical bills.

7:38 1Q: Haven’t seen this very often this season — Westlake having to punt on two consecutive possessions. The Unicorns take over at midfield, and their defense is for real. Let’s see how the Chaps adjust to it.

8:34 1Q: New Braunfels can’t turn the defensive stand into any points and they have to punt, Westlake gets hit for holding on the punt return and the Chaps start the drive on their own 13

10:09 1Q: New Braunfels stuffed Westlake’s Jack Kayser on 4th-and-short to turn the Chaps away on their first drive of the game. The Unicorns take over on their own 38.

12:00 1Q: Westlake received the opening kickoff and Jaden Greathouse returned it for about 10 yards. The Chaps start their first drive from their own 33.