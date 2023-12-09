AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake takes on Galena Park North Shore in the 6A Division I semifinals on a blustery Saturday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

Both teams come into the matchup undefeated at 14-0, and for the Chaps, this game has an extra layer to it since the Mustangs beat the Chaps in the semifinals last season to break the program’s 54-game winning streak.

Follow along with live updates and highlights throughout the game, and keep this story in your tabs for a recap following the game. You can watch the game on KBVO, channel 14 over the air in the KXAN viewing area. Check your local cable provider for the specific channel on your guide.

Live updates

Halftime: North Shore 14, Westlake 7. The wind in Pflugerville with a cold front coming in is making a difference in the game. Teams have only scored when they’ve had the wind at their backs and throwing into the wind as pretty much been impossible. Westlake will get the ball to start the second half

0:00 2Q: Westlake blocks the 41-yard field goal attempt by North Shore’s Jonathan Soto as time expires in the first half, and that’s the stop the Chaps were looking for as the teams head to their locker rooms for a well-earned break.

0:46 2Q: Westlake gets to Bailey in the backfield for a sack to make it third-and-10 from the Westlake 30-yard line. The Chaps will get the ball to start the second half so a stop by the Chaps here would be huge.

2:35 2Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH SHORE: D’andre Hardeman scores on an 8-yard run with a nice cut to get him to the end zone. PAT good. Mustangs 14, Chaps 7

6:36 2Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH SHORE: On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Kaleb Bailey runs up under center to take the snap and he spins his way into the end zone amid a pile of football players stacked up at the goal line. It’s a 1-yard touchdown run and with the PAT, we’re all tied up. Chaps 7, Mustangs 7

End 1Q: Westlake 7, North Shore 0. So far, the Chaps are controlling the line of scrimmage and got a big play on special teams to get a short field, resulting in the game’s only touchdown. The stiff wind is certainly making a difference, and the Mustangs will have the wind behind them in the second quarter

1:39 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE: Rees Wise takes it himself and rumbles into the end zone from 9 yards out for the first touchdown of the game. The Chaps convert the big play on special teams into points. PAT good. Chaps 7, Mustangs 0

2:20 1Q: A low snap on a North Shore punt causes the punter to try to escape and abort the kick, but Judson Crockett runs him and tackles him for a huge loss and turnover on downs. Westlake takes over at the Mustangs’ 19-yard line

8:16 1Q: North Shore lines up to punt on fourth-and-1 from their 10-yard line and it’s a fake. A snap to the upback and it’s about an 8-yard gain for a fourth-down conversion. The Westlake coaching staff thought the okay clock ran out before North Shore got the snap off, but the officials let the play go.

Both teams punted on their first possessions, and then Westlake pinned North Shore near their 2-yard line for the Mustangs’ second possession

12:00 1Q: Westlake wins the toss and they’ll kick to North Shore to start the game. It’s a blustery day out at The Pfield with a cold front blowing in from the north.