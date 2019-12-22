Westlake takes 14-0 halftime lead over Guyer in 6A-D2 State Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake is on the board with a touchdown on the opening drive of the 6A-Division 2 State Championship game against Denton Guyer.

The Chaparrals scored on a five-yard pass from quarterback Kirkland Michaux to senior tight end Jake Misch for a 7-0 lead. Westlake is looking for its first state championship since 1996 when Drew Brees was the quarterback of the Chaps.

Former Westlake QB Sam Ehlinger watches his alma mater from the sideline (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Westlake football is making its ninth appearance in a state title game and aiming for a second state championship in program history.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is in the building to watch his alma mater. Ehlinger led the Chaps to the 2015 6A-Division 2 state title game.

Guyer was dealt a severe blow on their first drive of the game. Standout quarterback and Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers injured his leg on a third down run and is unlikely to return to the game.

Westlake took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter. The Chaps seized a two-score lead on an impressive effort from Michaux. Westlake used the improvisation of Michaux for a 33-yard touchdown to Mason Mangum on a 4th and 18 in Guyer territory. Michaux avoided pressure for several seconds before finding Mangum wide open in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.