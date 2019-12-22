Westlake takes 14-0 halftime lead over Guyer in 6A-D2 State Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake is on the board with a touchdown on the opening drive of the 6A-Division 2 State Championship game against Denton Guyer.
The Chaparrals scored on a five-yard pass from quarterback Kirkland Michaux to senior tight end Jake Misch for a 7-0 lead. Westlake is looking for its first state championship since 1996 when Drew Brees was the quarterback of the Chaps.
Westlake football is making its ninth appearance in a state title game and aiming for a second state championship in program history.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is in the building to watch his alma mater. Ehlinger led the Chaps to the 2015 6A-Division 2 state title game.
Guyer was dealt a severe blow on their first drive of the game. Standout quarterback and Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers injured his leg on a third down run and is unlikely to return to the game.
Westlake took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter. The Chaps seized a two-score lead on an impressive effort from Michaux. Westlake used the improvisation of Michaux for a 33-yard touchdown to Mason Mangum on a 4th and 18 in Guyer territory. Michaux avoided pressure for several seconds before finding Mangum wide open in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.