AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake has a two-shot lead in the team standings and a Chaparral is tied for the individual lead after the first day of the UIL Class 6A boys golf tournament Monday at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Westlake sophomore Adam Villanueva is tied with Houston Memorial’s Charlie Wylie for the overall lead with a 6-under-par 66. Nine golfers shot under par on the tournament’s opening day, including the Lake Travis duo of Ethan Dufrense and Connor Smith. They’re tied for sixth at 2-under.

The Chaps are going for their sixth consecutive state golf title, and they were the only team to turn in an under-par score Monday. Westlake shot a 2-under 286 with Memorial and San Antonio Johnson both at even par. The Woodlands sits in fourth place at 2-over while Lake Travis is in fifth at 5-over.

Vandegrift sophomore Jaxon Bandelier is tied for 17th at 1-over, third among golfers competing as individuals not part of a qualifying team. Westwood’s Luke Hagan shot a 78 and is tied for 51st.

The Chaps will be part of the second group that starts the second round on the front nine with tee times beginning at 9:10 a.m. Lake Travis is part of the first group to get started at 8:10 a.m. Villanueva and Wylie are paired together and start their rounds at 9:50 a.m.