Westlake QB announces Longhorns scholarship offer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik announced on social media that he has received a scholarship offer from Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns.

The junior is rated as a top 250 player for the 2022 class, according to 24/7 sports evaluations. Klubnik holds offers from 25 schools, including Baylor, Auburn and Arkansas.

Klubnik earned Westlake’s starting quarterback spot this year and is already excelling in the Chaparrals offense. Westlake is currently 5-0 and outscoring its opponents 282-13 so far this season. Klubnik has shown the ability to throw the ball around the field with good accuracy, but can also do some damage with his legs.

Earlier this week, Texas lost the commitment of Southlake Carroll’s Quinn Ewers, the top rated 2022 quarterback in the country.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 10/29
Hendrickson vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
Stony Point vs. Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

