Westlake QB announces Longhorns scholarship offer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik announced on social media that he has received a scholarship offer from Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns.

WOW! All glory to God! Blessed to receive an offer to The University of Texas!!! Hook’em🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/4DuXEb6vEc — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) November 1, 2020

The junior is rated as a top 250 player for the 2022 class, according to 24/7 sports evaluations. Klubnik holds offers from 25 schools, including Baylor, Auburn and Arkansas.

Klubnik earned Westlake’s starting quarterback spot this year and is already excelling in the Chaparrals offense. Westlake is currently 5-0 and outscoring its opponents 282-13 so far this season. Klubnik has shown the ability to throw the ball around the field with good accuracy, but can also do some damage with his legs.

Earlier this week, Texas lost the commitment of Southlake Carroll’s Quinn Ewers, the top rated 2022 quarterback in the country.