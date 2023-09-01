AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off a 31-21 win over Ridge Point to open the season, the Westlake Chaparrals return home to take on Converse Judson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Westlake senior kicker Spencer Barnett booted a 59-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Chaps a two-score lead and seal the victory. Senior running back Jack Kayser rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns and quarterback Paxton Land threw for 178 yards on 16-of-23 passing.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

In a 24-21 loss to San Antonio Johnson, Rockets running back Nathaniel Stanley rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Judson finished 5-7 last season and lost to the Chaps 47-14 at home. The Rockets finished 2-3 in 6A-District 27 and won their bi-district playoff game against SA Churchill before falling to Vandegrift in the area playoff round.

The game will be streamed on KXAN.com/Westlake and in this story. The broadcast begins at 7:20 p.m. with a pregame show and the opening kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from Chaparral Stadium. For those outside of the KXAN viewing area, the stream will be available on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of KXAN and the UIL. There are subscription fees associated with the NFHS Network, either $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Visit their website for more details.