AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock and Westlake face off in the opening round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Chaparral Stadium, and the game will air on KBVO.

Westlake is fresh off a fourth consecutive perfect regular season and district championship while the Dragons were part of a 4-way tie for second place in their district. Round Rock, McNeil, Vista Ridge and Westwood all finished the 6A-District 26 season with 4-3 records, and Westwood was the odd team out of a playoff spot through district tiebreaker protocol.

The Chaparrals are coming off a 34-0 win over Buda Johnson in their regular season finale while the Dragons fell to Vista Ridge 21-20. That game helped fuel the tiebreaker madness in the district and vaulted the Rangers into a playoff spot.

Round Rock quarterback Mason Cochran topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season last week with a huge night, rushing for 191 yards on 33 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

Last week, the Chaps were missing leading receiver Brody Wilhelm due to injury but it didn’t slow them down too much. Sophomore quarterback Rees Wise threw for 201 yards and Heath McRee needed just two catches to rack up 84 receiving yards, and both catches went for touchdowns. Cal Livengood hauled in four passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and running back Jack Kayser ran for 92 yards on 17 carries and two scores.

The winner advances to the area round and will play the winner of San Antonio Reagan and San Antonio East Central next week.

We will have live updates in this post during the game, so check back closer to game time.