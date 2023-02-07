AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake placed two players on the Whataburger Super Team, honoring 40 of the best high school football players across Texas.

Chaps wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and defensive lineman Colton Vasek were both named to the team, along with Vandegrift offensive lineman Ian Reed, Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Manor defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen and La Grange defensive back Bravion Rogers. Novosad was named an offensive utility player and Umanmielen was tabbed a defensive utility player rather than their specific positions.

Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse will play football for Notre Dame. (KXAN photo)

All six players signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. Greathouse is headed to South Bend, Indiana to play for Notre Dame, Reed is going to Clemson and Umanmielen is bound for Nebraska. Novosad was a late flip from Baylor to Oregon and Vasek originally committed to Oklahoma only to stay in Austin and play for the Longhorns. Rogers signed with Texas A&M.

Along with Vasek, DeSoto receiver Johntay Cook, Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill and Red Oak defensive back Warren Roberson made the team and all signed with the Texas Longhorns. The state’s top recruit according to 247Sports, Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks, was named to the team and signed with Texas A&M.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Whataburger Super Team is put together by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.