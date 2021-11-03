Westlake, Lake Travis rivalry adds another chapter Friday — watch live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake and Lake Travis will face off Friday night at Chaparral Stadium for a district championship in the latest massive, rivalry game between the two schools.

You can watch the Battle of the Lakes between the Chaparrals and Cavaliers live in this story and on KXAN.com, starting at 7:20 p.m. CT Friday.

The No. 1 team in the state, Westlake, is undefeated in its last 33 games, winning back-to-back state championships. The last team to beat the Chaparrals — Lake Travis.

Lake Travis defeated the Chaps 26-25 near the end of the 2019 regular season. The two teams didn’t play last season after Lake Travis canceled its final two 2020 regular-season games due to COVID-19.

This season, Lake Travis dropped an early non-district game at Rockwall before rolling through the district schedule unbeaten. The Cavaliers have outscored their district competition 337 to 75.

Westlake’s dominance over the last two seasons has gained nationwide attention. The Chaps are ranked No. 3 in the country in MaxPreps’ high school rankings — only behind California’s Mater Dei and IMG Academy in Florida. The Chaparrals have outscored district opponents 359 to 15 with three shutouts.

The status of Westlake’s 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik will have to be monitored throughout the week. Klubnik, who is committed to Clemson, was injured in Westlake’s game against Bowie in early October. Christian Edgar hasn’t missed a beat, starting in place of Klubnik. Westlake has scored 209 points in those three games.

You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live on KXAN.com.

