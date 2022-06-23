AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no tackling or blocking, but it’s a way to build skills during the summer to win games in the fall. It’s 7-on-7 football, and the Texas state championships are this weekend at Veterans Park in College Station.

Quarterbacks and pass catchers will showcase their skills in three divisions based on classification. Division I teams include Class 6A and 5A and TAPPS Division 1 teams, Division 2 is Class 3A D1-4A plus all other private schools and Division 3 is comprised of 1A-3A D2 teams — and there are plenty of Central Texas teams represented.

Division 2 and 3 teams opened play Thursday and Division 1 takes the field Friday and Saturday. The Division 1 field is 64 teams organized in 16 pools, and both Westlake and Lake Travis are sending squads.

Westlake opens play against El Paso Coronado at 1 p.m. Friday. Fort Bend Marshall and McKinney are also in the Chaps’ opening round pool. Lake Travis takes on Fort Bend Hightower in its opening game, also at 1 p.m. DeSoto and El Paso Eastlake are in the same pool as the Cavs.

Other Central Texas teams in the Division I tournament are:

Anderson . First game is against Crandall

. First game is against Crandall Buda Johnson . First game is against El Paso Franklin

. First game is against El Paso Franklin LBJ . First game is against Bellaire Episcopal

. First game is against Bellaire Episcopal Westwood . First game is against Shadow Creek.

. First game is against Shadow Creek. Dripping Springs. First game is against Abilene.

Lago Vista, Smithville, Rockdale and Cameron are in the Division 2 tournament and Flatonia is in the Division 3 tournament. Those teams started pool play Thursday, and Lago Vista picked up two wins in three games, as did Cameron and Flatonia. Rockdale beat Bay City 41-39 for its only win in pool play. Smithville went 0-3 in pool play.

The 7-on-7 championships aren’t associated with the UIL and are in their 25th year. All teams competed in one division from its beginning in 1998 to 2006, and then were split into two divisions from 2007-2017. The third division was added in 2018.

Lake Travis finished second in last year’s Division I tournament, falling to Hebron 28-26 in the finals. The Cavs last won the title in 2017, and also won it in 2010. Westlake won the state title in 2015, and Southlake Carroll won the state’s first 7-on-7 championship in 1998.

Livestreams of the games can be viewed at TexanLive.com and results will be updated on the Dave Campbell’s High School Football 7-on-7 website.