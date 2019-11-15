Westlake hosts Cibolo Steele in bi-district playoff round

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no true seeding in the state playoffs. To emphasize that statement, look no further than the 6A-Division 2 bi-district game between Westlake (9-1) and Cibolo Steele (8-2).

Both, the Chaparrals and the Knights, are ranked in the 6A state rankings. Westlake comes in at No. 12 and Cibolo Steele is ranked No. 23.

The Chaparrals finished second in District 25-6A just behind Lake Travis, but earned the district’s top spot in the Division 2 bracket with the Cavaliers going Division 1. Cibolo Steele lost close games to Converse Judson and Schertz Clemens for a third place finish in District 26-6A.

By virtue of their district finish, Westlake will have home field advantage for their Friday , 7:30 p.m. match-up at Chaparral Stadium.

The game will be televised live on KBVO-TV and on live-stream at 7:30 p.m.

This live-stream is embargoed to any viewer out of market. Only people inside the Austin market may view this feed.

For the second straight season, Westlake boasts one of the best defenses in the state. The Chaps held 8 of 10 opponents to a touchdown or less during the regular season.

The winner will face San Antonio Brennan (9-2) in the area round next week. Brennan defeated San Antonio Roosevelt 35-13 Thursday night.