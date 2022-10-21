AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off a hard-fought 29-10 win over Dripping Springs last week, Westlake aims to notch its 48th consecutive win at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Austin High at Chaparral Stadium.

With three weeks left in the regular season counting games Friday, Westlake is in a prime position to claim the district title. The Maroons, meanwhile, are continuing to rebuild its program around some talented young players. They beat Akins 35-7 last week.

The game will be streamed in the above video player in this story and on the Westlake football stream page for those in the Austin area. Those people outside of the Austin area, you’ll have to view the game through the NFHS Network, KXAN’s official high school football streaming partner. A subscription fee is required to view the game through the NFHS Network.

The game will re-air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on KBVO.

The Chaps, still ranked No. 2 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press rankings behind Galena Park North Shore, have Bowie and Buda Johnson left on the schedule following Friday’s game against the Maroons. Austin takes on Lake Travis and Del Valle to wrap up its season after Friday.

Junior running back Jack Kayser leads the Westlake offense with 791 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and senior Jaden Greathouse has caught 27 passes for 504 yards with six touchdowns, and he’s returned three punts for scores this season.

The Maroons have some young playmakers on offense in sophomores Bryson Batts and John Latham. Batts had a few big runs against Buda Johnson two weeks ago and Latham has been running the offense at quarterback. Junior receiver Christian Rector has been a bright spot on the outside — he had a 49-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass against Buda Johnson.

The stream will start at 7:20 p.m. and we will have live updates at the bottom of this post.