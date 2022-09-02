AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake puts its 41-game winning streak on the line Friday night in Converse against the Judson Rockets.

The game will be live streamed in the player above starting at 7:20 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Rutledge Stadium. It will be re-aired in full at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on KBVO.

Those who live inside the KXAN viewing area can watch the game here, but those outside the area can view the stream through our official high school streaming partner, the NFHS Network. Subscription fees are required.

Both teams won their Week 1 matchups. Westlake used a big second half to top Missouri City Ridge Point 44-14 and the Rockets beat San Antonio Johnson in a 46-43 shootout.

In the Chaparrals’ win, junior running back Jack Kayser rushed for 168 yards on 23 carries and scored three times to lead the way. Junior quarterback Paxton Land made his varsity debut completing 8 of 12 passes for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Keaton Kubecka and Bryce Chambers.

It was the first win for new head coach Tony Salazar, who took over for Todd Dodge after his retirement at the end of last season. Salazar was the defensive coordinator before taking the reins of the team, and his defense will face a good test in the high-flying Rockets.

For the Rockets, junior running back Nathaniel Stanley ran roughshod over SA Johnson with 211 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jaden Castillo accounted for 266 total yards and three touchdowns, passing for 152 yards and rushing for 117 yards on just nine carries.

Judson piled up 610 yards of total offense, but the defense allowed 497 yards.