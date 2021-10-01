Westlake football hosts San Marcos Friday night — live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake’s dominance in Central Texas is reaching historic proportions as the Chaparrals’ win streak hit 28 games last week. Westlake hasn’t lost since a late regular season game against Lake Travis in 2019.

San Marcos comes to Chaparral Stadium Friday night for Westlake’s first home district game of the season. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live on KXAN.com during the 2021 season.

San Marcos lost 45-6 to Lake Travis in its district opener on Sept. 17. The Rattlers are 1-3 this season with a win against East Central San Antonio.

Last week, Westlake cruised to a 63-6 win over Del Valle last week. Westlake has outscored its first four opponents 210-54.

