Westlake football hosts Hutto to kickoff state playoffs — how to watch live

Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik takes a snap in the second quarter against Bowie, Oct. 8, 2021. (Billy Gates/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake begins its journey for a third straight 6A state championship Friday night at Chaparral Stadium with a first round matchup against Hutto High School. Westlake enters the postseason on a 34-game winning streak, dating back to the 2019 regular season.

You can watch this UIL 6A state playoff game live Friday at 7:20 p.m. on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com.

The Chaparrals, behind a dominant defense and 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, are ranked as the No. 1 6A team in the state and No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps. Westlake won the 6A-Division 1 title in 2020 and the 6A-Division 2 championship in 2020.

Hutto used some late-season magic to reach the playoffs, defeating Cedar Ridge on the final night of the regular season to earn the final playoff spot for District 25-6A. Hutto finished the season 5-5.

The Hippos have handled adversity well, facing the challenge of playing most of their season on the road. Hutto played only one home game due to construction delays at Hutto Memorial Stadium.

This will be the final playoff run for Westlake head coach Todd Dodge, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Dodge has won six titles in Texas high school football, winning back-to-back championships with Westlake and four in his seven seasons at Southlake Carroll. In 2021, Westlake has outscored its opponents 569-84.

