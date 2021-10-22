Westlake football hosts Akins Friday night — watch live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The countdown is on toward an undefeated Westlake regular season. The Chaparrals are hitting the home stretch with only three games remaining before postseason play.

Westlake. the No. 1-ranked team in 6A, moved to 7-0 last week after a 77-0 win at Hays. This week, Westlake (7-0, 4-0) hosts Akins (4-3, 2-2) at Chaparral Stadium at 7:20 p.m. CT. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com.

You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live on KXAN.com

Westlake has outscored its opponents 378-54 this season while extending its overall win streak to 31 games. The streak dates back to the 2019 regular season.

The Chaps turned to senior Christian Edgar at quarterback last week after Cade Klubnik’s injury against Bowie two weeks ago. Westlake didn’t miss a beat with Edgar leading the offense.

Akins is having its best season in several years, winning four out of its first five games. The Eagles have lost their last two games against Del Valle and Bowie. Akins is still in contention for the postseason.