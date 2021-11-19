Westlake football faces New Braunfels Unicorns in state playoffs — how to watch live

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake football is on to the area round of the 6A UIL state playoffs this week, facing New Braunfels at San Marcos’s Rattler Stadium Friday night.

The Chaparrals are five wins away from a historic, three-peat in 6A. You can watch Westlake take on New Braunfels live Friday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com. The stream is available for all in the Austin market.

The Chaps are riding a 35-game winning streak into the second round of the playoffs, dating back to the 2019 regular season.

Westlake won the 6A-Division 1 title in 2020 and the 6A-Division 2 championship in 2020. The Chaparrals finished the regular season as the No. 1 6A team in the state and No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps.

In 2021, Westlake has outscored its opponents 627-93.

New Braunfels (9-2, 5-2) finished third, behind Smithson Valley and Cibolo Steele, in a stacked District 27-6A. The Unicorns defeated San Antonio Johnson 51-45 in the first round last week.

