Westlake football aims to stay perfect with Mansfield Summit next — live on KXAN.com

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake cleared the first two challenges of the 2021 season with relative ease, dispatching a top 10 team last week on its way to 2-0.

The Chaparrals smothered Euless Trinity, the then-No. 6 6A team in Texas, 34-14 in Westlake’s home opener. Westlake led 27-0 before Euless Trinity put a touchdown on the scoreboard. In the season opener, Westlake jumped out to a 31-3 halftime lead on Temple before cruising to a 54-13 win.

This week, Westlake travels to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium for a neutral site game against Mansfield Summit. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live on KXAN.com during the 2021 season.

Mansfield Summit enters its matchup against the No. 1 team in Texas with a 1-1 record after dropping the season opener against Oklahoma powerhouse Jenks High School. The Jaguars notched their first win of the season against rival Mansfield last week.

After Mansfield Summit, Westlake will have its bye week before facing Del Valle on Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Bastrop vs Glenn | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Hays vs Bowie | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss