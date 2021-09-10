Westlake football aims to stay perfect with Mansfield Summit next — live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake cleared the first two challenges of the 2021 season with relative ease, dispatching a top 10 team last week on its way to 2-0.

The Chaparrals smothered Euless Trinity, the then-No. 6 6A team in Texas, 34-14 in Westlake’s home opener. Westlake led 27-0 before Euless Trinity put a touchdown on the scoreboard. In the season opener, Westlake jumped out to a 31-3 halftime lead on Temple before cruising to a 54-13 win.

This week, Westlake travels to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium for a neutral site game against Mansfield Summit. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live on KXAN.com during the 2021 season.

Mansfield Summit enters its matchup against the No. 1 team in Texas with a 1-1 record after dropping the season opener against Oklahoma powerhouse Jenks High School. The Jaguars notched their first win of the season against rival Mansfield last week.

After Mansfield Summit, Westlake will have its bye week before facing Del Valle on Sept. 24.