AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake continues its playoff push on KBVO at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Seguin against San Antonio Reagan.

The Chaparrals, ranked No. 3 in the Texas Football Associated Press 6A poll, face the No. 16 Rattlers in the area round after dispatching Round Rock 35-3 in last week’s bi-district contest.

Senior tailback Jack Kayser rumbled for 178 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns in the win and sophomore quarterback Rees Wise tossed a pair of touchdowns.

The Rattlers thumped San Antonio East Central in the bi-district round 55-21 and senior quarterback Brad Jackson was nearly perfect. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 266 yards and five touchdowns, four to senior wideout Jeter Battles. Battles finished the game with eight catches for 148 yards. Junior running backs Cole Pryor and Wallace Coleman Jr. each topped 100 rushing yards, Pryor going for 107 on 19 carries and Coleman 110 on just nine carries with two touchdowns.

The winner faces San Benito or Laredo United in the regional semifinals next week.

There will be live updates below once the game kicks off