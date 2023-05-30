AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals baseball team is two wins away from a berth in the UIL Class 6A semifinals.

Following a two-game sweep of Eagle Pass in the Region IV semifinals last week, the Chaps take on San Antonio Johnson in a best-of-three series Thursday-Saturday for the region championship and the right to play at Dell Diamond.

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Woerner Field on Westlake’s campus, then shifts to San Antonio’s Northeast ISD Sports Park for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday. If the series needs to go to a third game, it’ll be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos.

Along their road, the Chaps swept Vandegrift and San Antonio Brandeis before going to three games with Round Rock. After beating Eagle Pass with relative ease 7-2 and 4-0, the third-ranked Chaps face a Johnson team that eliminated Lake Travis in the regional quarterfinals. Johnson needed three games to beat the Cavaliers and their region semifinal opponent Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

In Class 5A, the Rouse Raiders finished 7-5 in district play and the fourth-place team to make the state playoffs, but don’t tell them that. Rouse has made an incredible run through the bracket, beating three district champions to face Boerne Champion in the region finals. The Raiders beat district champs New Braunfels Canyon in the bi-district round, Cedar Park in the regional quarterfinals and Palmview in the regional semifinals.

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Concordia University, and then shifts to Wolff Stadium in San Antonio for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday. The third if-necessary game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, also at Wolff Stadium.

In Class 4A, the Taylor Ducks face their Region III nemesis China Spring for a best-of-three series at Baylor Ballpark in Waco starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with the third if-necessary game following Game 2. The Ducks have set a school record with 30 wins this season, and a former teammate has been on their mind all season long.