Westlake, Euless Trinity football battle in top 10 state showdown — live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It will be a top 10 showdown in Texas high school football when Euless Trinity travels to Chaparral Stadium Friday night to take on the back-to-back 6A state champion Westlake Chaparrals.

Westlake is no. 1 in the 6A state rankings. Euless Trinity comes in at no. 6 in the state after the opening weekend. You can watch Friday night’s game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Last week, Westlake’s offense dove headfirst into the season, scoring 31 on the road at Temple High School in the first half. The Chaps led 31-3 at halftime behind quarterback Cade Klubnik’s three passing touchdowns on their way to a 54-13 win.

Euless Trinity is coming down Interstate 35 with an upset in mind. The Trojans could snap Westlake’s 25-game winning streak with a great performance from quarterback Ollie Gordon. The Chaps haven’t lost a game since October 2019 — a one-point regular season loss to Lake Travis.

Gordon squaring off against Westlake’s elite defense is the key to the game. The Chaparrals’ defense averaged less than a touchdown per game in 2020 and were on pace to keep Temple below the touchdown mark before a late Wildcats score.

Euless Trinity defeated Arlington Lamar 45-27 last week.