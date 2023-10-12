AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 4 Westlake and No. 22 Dripping Springs face off with first place in 6A-District 26 on the line Friday at Chaparral Stadium.

The game kicks at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on KXAN.com/Westlake along with in the video player above for those inside the KXAN viewing area. For those outside of KXAN’s area, the game is available on the NFHS Network, our official high school football streaming partner. A one-time subscription fee applies through the NFHS Network.

After losing their first game of the season 27-7 to Vandegrift, the Tigers have blasted every opponent since, winning by an average of 42.2 points per game. Dripping Springs shut out Akins last week 48-0.

Both Westlake and Dripping Springs have tremendous running backs, and coincidentally they are both named Jack. The Tigers’ Jack Tyndall averages 127.7 rushing yards per game and has scored 12 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 766 yards on 91 carries so far this season.

Westlake’s Jack Kayser, the reigning district MVP, is a 100-yard game just waiting to happen. He’s rushed for 421 yards on 82 carries, but when the Chaps have needed him the most, he has delivered. In the 20-14 win over Lake Travis, Kayser rumbled for 161 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown.