AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs can make the biggest statement of the Texas high school football season or become No. 47 on Westlake’s list Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

In their first year in Class 6A, the Tigers have put together a dominant season so far but enter the toughest portion of their schedule against the Chaparrals. Ranked No. 16 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 6A poll, Dripping Springs hasn’t allowed more than a touchdown to opponents in the past five weeks.

However, the challenge of hosting the No. 2 Chaps is a completely different, and much more difficult, task. Westlake is on a 46-game winning streak and are vying to complete a third consecutive perfect season and a fourth consecutive state championship. Only Lake Travis has been competitive against the Chaps for an entire game, so Friday’s game could tell us a lot about the Tigers.

Both teams are undefeated in District 26 play, and the winner will take the inside track in claiming the district championship.

The game will be live streamed in the video player above and on the KXAN.com/westlake page for those in the Austin area. For those outside the Austin area, the game will be available through the NFHS Network, the official Texas high school streaming partner of KXAN. A subscription fee is required to view the NFHS Network stream. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Check back at game time for live updates.