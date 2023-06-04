AUSTIN (KXAN) — In dramatic fashion June 2, the Westlake Chaparrals baseball team earned a spot in the state tournament.

The Chaps forced extra innings against San Antonio Johnson and scored a pair in the eighth to complete a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Northeast ISD Stadium to sweep the series and win the Region IV championship.

Westlake will take on Pearland at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 6A semifinals at Dell Diamond. Cypress Woods and Flower Mound face off at 4 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal game.

After taking the lead with two runs in the top of the eighth inning, the Chaps turned a double play with an outfield assist in the bottom half to end the game. Westlake right fielder Braeden Babb chased down a fly ball in foul ground for the second out, and then he fired a one-hopper to catcher Ben Longoria who applied the tag on Johnson’s Kayson Cunningham trying to score from third for the final out of the game.

Cunningham, a sophomore for who has verbally committed to Texas Tech, blasted a solo home run in the third inning to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead. Westlake tied the game in the top of the seven with an Aiden Bennett RBI single to score Tommy McIntyre, and then the Chaps pushed a pair across in the extra frame to take the lead.

Westlake moved to 40-4 with the victory. The Chaps protected Woerner Field with a 4-3 win to open the series Thursday. Nathan Duvall pitched a clean seventh inning to close it out for the Chaps, and Sage Sanders smacked a single to drive in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.

It’s the first time since 2009 that the Chaps have been to the state semifinals. Westlake lost to El Paso Socorro 11-3 at Dell Diamond, and Socorro went on to beat Lufkin for the Class 5A state title.

In Class 5A, Rouse won the opening game in the Region IV championship series over Boerne Champion, but the Chargers bounced back to win the next two and eliminate the Raiders. Rouse picked up Game 1 9-3 but then dropped the next two 6-5 and 9-4.

In Class 4A, Taylor couldn’t get past its old nemesis China Spring in the Region III final in Waco. After winning the opener 3-0 at Baylor Ballpark, China Spring responded in a big way with 12-1 and 14-6 victories to advance and end the Ducks’ outstanding season.

UIL Baseball State Tournaments