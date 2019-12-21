Westlake chases first football state championship in 23 years

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake’s been this close before with talented players, but each time they’ve fallen short of the state title.

Westlake will be aiming for their first state championship in 23 years when they face Denton Guyer in the 6A-Division 2 State Championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m.

The last state title came when Drew Brees was roaming the Westlake sidelines at quarterback. This week, Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns breaking Peyton Manning’s record.

Of course, Westlake’s had some great quarterbacks since Brees, but they haven’t finished by winning the ultimate game in Texas high school football.

Nick Foles couldn’t do it. Sam Ehlinger neither.

Ehlinger took Westlake to the state title game in 2015, but the Chaps lost to Galena Park North Shore in overtime.

Kirkland Michaux is following in the foot steps of previous Westlake greats and leaving a legacy of his own.

Michaux racked up eight total touchdowns last week in a 63-3 domination of Katy Taylor in the semifinals.

The offense is also getting a lot of help from an excellent defense. Westlake’s defense has allowed a touchdown or less in 11 of 15 games this season.

The Chaps opponent, Denton Guyer, has a talented quarterback, as well. Junior Eli Stowers has a promising future ahead of him as a Texas A&M commit.