AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to the potential of severe weather in the Austin area Friday, Westlake and Buda Johnson moved up their game to 7 p.m. Thursday, and it’ll be streamed live on KXAN.com.

It’s the regular season finale for both teams, and the Chaps can claim their 50th consecutive win as they prepare for another postseason. If the Jaguars can find a way to topple the Texas giants, it would be the biggest win of the season and send shockwaves across the Texas high school football landscape.

Westlake shut out Bowie 45-0 for the program’s 49th consecutive win Oct. 27. Buda Johnson beat Akins 61-7 last week.

The game, while on a Thursday, will still be streamed live for Austin-area viewers in the video player above and on the Westlake stream page on KXAN.com. For folks outside of the Austin area, you’ll have to view the game via the NFHS Network, the officiating Texas high school football streaming partner of KXAN. Tonight’s game won’t be live Thursday on KBVO, but like all Westlake games, it will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on KBVO.

Vandegrift and Westwood for the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex is the KBVO Game of the Week and will air at 7 p.m. It’s also available through the NFHS Network. Subscription fees are required to watch the games through the NFHS Network.