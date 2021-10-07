Westlake, Bowie football meet in a battle of unbeatens — live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake and Bowie meet Friday night in a battle of unbeatens at Chaparral Stadium. Bowie becomes the latest challenger attempting to dethrone Westlake from its perch as the state’s best 6A team.

You can watch the game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:20 p.m. Friday. Every Westlake regular season football game will be shown live on KXAN.com during the 2021 season.

Westlake is borderline unstoppable in Texas high school football with a 29-game winning streak, dating back to the 2019 regular season. Overall, Westlake has outscored its first five opponents 266-54.

The Chaparrals’ closest game this season was a 20-point win against Euless Trinity in the second game of the season. Westlake’s other four wins came by an average margin of victory of 48 points.

Bowie has navigated the first half of the season undefeated behind a solid defense. The Bulldogs have held four of their first five opponents to a touchdown or less.

Bowie is off to a 2-0 start in district with a 59-0 win against Austin High School and a 35-7 win over Del Valle.