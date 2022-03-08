Westlake basketball eyes history in 2nd-straight 6A state trip

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite a roster overhaul, the Westlake boys basketball team is back at the University Interscholastic League 6A state tournament after last year’s state championship game appearance.

“We don’t want to have a drop off just because those guys graduated,” said Westlake head coach Robert Lucero. “We’re going to set goals as a group but what allows you to get to your goals is the process on a daily basis.”

Westlake (38-1) will take on McKinney (34-5) in the UIL 6A state semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome. This is the first trip to the state tournament for McKinney, which is led by SMU-signee Alex Anamekwe. The Chaparrals are in search of the school’s first boys basketball state championship.

Westlake, MaxPreps’ fifth-ranked team in the state, is unbeaten since the second game of the season. Now, with the lights brightest this weekend, the focus for the Chaps is staying in the moment.

“We just got to keep our focus on the next game so that way we’re not too emotional and we don’t let some of that other stuff creep in into our minds,” said Lucero. “The way we played this first 39 games was good enough to get us here. We don’t have to change now just because it’s getting down to the last ones.”

Westlake takes pride in the notion that it may not be as star-driven as other teams at state, and the Chaps view it as an advantage.

“The other night it was me scoring all the points and the next day it was Conor [McManus] hitting five threes in the first half,” said junior Jaden Greathouse. “Everybody has a super important role on this team and all of us succeed because of one another and just trusting each other.”

The success in football is no secret for those familiar with Westlake. Greathouse played a key role as a receiver in Westlake football’s run to the 2021 state championship. As for Chaps basketball, this is the third trip to the state tournament in five years, and the hunger to finish the season with a win is strong.

“Every year going in, of course, that’s the goal,” said Westlake senior guard Conor McManus. “It would be crazy my last year to be the first team to ever do it at Westlake for basketball.”

If Westlake were to take down McKinney, it would face the winner of No. 2 Duncanville and No. 9 Humble Atascocita. The UIL 6A championship game is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday.