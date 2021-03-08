Westlake and Glenn basketball just 1 win away from state championship game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2021 UIL state basketball tournament will look a little different compared to past years with only the championship game being played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

On Tuesday night, both Westlake and Glenn (Leander ISD) will try to punch their tickets to the championship game.

Glenn (23-4) is making its first ever appearance in the 5A Final Four, the Grizzlies will take on Beaumont United Tuesday night at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. Glenn knocked off McAllen 57-40 in the regional finals.

Glenn is making history under coach by Byron Harkless, reaching the state Tournament in just their fifth year as a high school. The Grizzlies didn’t advanced past the first round of the playoffs in their previous two postseason appearances.

Westlake is making its second trip to the Final Four in school history when they take on Humble Atascocita on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Northside ISD Gymnasium in San Antonio. The Chaparrals (29-1) have won 26 in a row, including Friday’s 64-48 regional championship game over San Antonio Clark led by senior Kansas signee K.J. Adams’ 19 points and nine rebounds.

Head coach Robert Lucero is hoping now that the Chaps are in the state tournament, the pressure is off and they can play free.

“Everybody has a lot of anxiety or fear or something inside, whatever our guys are feeling, Atascocita is feeling the same thing,” said Lucero. “They have to deal with K.J., our guard play, they have to deal with a team that can shoot the ball and it can kind of free you up to not worry about what happens and just play.”

Adams admits that the team has felt some pressure during their playoff run. “I think the past couple of games we’ve been playing a little tentative, and now we can a little more loose and leave it all on the court and leave the season in peace.”

Westlake is trying to bring home a 6A basketball state title to go with back-to-back football state championships.