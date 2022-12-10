HOUSTON (KXAN) — Westlake can make it 55 wins in a row Saturday at Rice Stadium, but the Chaparrals will face their toughest opponent yet in the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs in the Class 6A-Division I semifinals.

Both teams have spent most of the season as the top two teams in the Class 6A state rankings, and while it’s a small shame they won’t meet in the state championship game, a semifinal that has the potential to be a classic Texas high school football playoff game is nearly as nice.

The Mustangs beat Atascocita in the Region III championship round 38-7 and the Chaps pounded San Antonio Brennan 47-7 in the Region IV title game last week. Both teams have a finalist for the Mr. Texas Football award — Westlake defensive end Colton Vasek and North Shore quarterback David Amador. Vasek has verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns and Amador has committed to UTSA.

Both teams are defending state champs. The Mustangs won the 6A-Division I title last year and the Chaps won the Division II title.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and will air on KBVO. To watch the game online, you’ll have to go to the NFHS Network, the official Texas high school football streaming partner of KXAN. Subscription fees will apply.

You can also follow along with the live updates below and keep this page bookmarked for the game recap after the action has concluded.

Live updates

4:56 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – Injured or not, Greathouse lined up in the backfield to take the snap and then he plowed into the end zone from two yards out. PAT good. Chaparrals 7, Mustangs 7

6:07 1Q: Westlake benefits from a defensive holding call, but Greathouse came up limping on the play and it looked like he was grabbing his left hamstring, the one that wasn’t taped before the game.

6:53 1Q: Skinner throws a frozen rope to Keaton Kubecka for a 33-yard gain down to the North Shore 10-yard line

7:58 1Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH SHORE – Rashaad Johnson punches it in from a yard out. The Mustangs turn the fumble recovery into points on their first drive of the game. PAT good. Mustangs 7, Chaparrals 0

11:00 1Q: Skinner gets hit from behind by North Shore’s Jaylon Joseph and the ball comes out. The Mustangs fall on it and they’ll take over with great field position on their own 45.

12:00 1Q: Galena Park North Shore kicks it short to start the game and the Chaps take over on their own 31-yard line to start the game.

Pregame: Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is in the starting lineup for the Chaps and Brett Skinner will be today’s starting QB.