AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weiss High School jumped into the rankings with a big win over Round Rock in the first week of the season, and the Wolves host the LBJ Jaguars at 7 p.m. in the KBVO Game of the Week.

Weiss went from unranked to No. 21 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press rankings with its 37-7 win over Round Rock to open the season. Junior wide receiver Adrian Wilson, who has verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks, hauled in six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Wolves to the win. Quarterback Jax Brown tossed four touchdowns, completing 17 of 22 passes for 262 yards. Running back Nick Johnson had 112 rushing yards on 13 carries in the dominant victory.

The Jags are coming off a 39-26 loss to Manor in Week 1. Running back Brandon Waites scored twice in the loss. For Manor, Titus Petteway rumbled for 152 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns and quarterback Jayson Zardavets threw for three scores.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland will be on the call from The Pfield in Pflugerville. For those who want to watch the game online, that will be carried on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of KXAN and the UIL. There’s a subscription fee, $79.99 for the year or $11.99 per month, to access games through the NFHS Network.

This story will have live updates once the game begins, so check back closer to kickoff to follow along.