Weiss football postpones next 2 games due to COVID-19 case on coaching staff

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss High School is postponing its next two football games “in an abundance of caution” after a positive COVID-19 case on the coaching staff, according to a Pflugerville spokesperson.

The spokesperson told KXAN — “although it’s only one case, we do have a lot of exposures among our coaching staff.” Anyone in close contact with the person must quarantine for 14 days.

A letter about the positive test was sent to Weiss parents and staff on Sunday.

Weiss becomes the second Austin-area program in one of the largest classifications to shift its schedule due to COVID-19. Stony Point High School is quarantining the entire football team after close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, Round Rock ISD told KXAN on Tuesday.

Weiss football’s two postponed district games are against Hendrickson and Anderson. The district’s executive council is meeting on Wednesday to reconfigure its football schedule. Large classification schools in Texas were permitted to start the football season during the week of Sept. 25.

Weiss has two bye weeks in its season schedule: Oct. 30 and Nov. 27.