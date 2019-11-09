Weiss comes up short for district title against Brenham

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss is going to the postseason as the No. 2 seed in District 13-5A Division 2 after a 38-21 loss to Brenham.

Brenham came to The Pfield and is walking away with a district title after shutting out the Wolves in the fourth quarter.

After a quiet first quarter from both teams, Brenham got on the board first. Weiss responded with a touchdown of its own for a 7-7 tie at the break. Weiss trailed 24-21 after the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

The loss puts a bow on a spectacular second season of varsity football for Weiss. Next week, the Wolves will make their debut in the 5A playoffs.

District 13-5A Division 2 Final Standings