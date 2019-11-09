Weiss comes up short for district title against Brenham

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss is going to the postseason as the No. 2 seed in District 13-5A Division 2 after a 38-21 loss to Brenham.

Brenham came to The Pfield and is walking away with a district title after shutting out the Wolves in the fourth quarter.

After a quiet first quarter from both teams, Brenham got on the board first. Weiss responded with a touchdown of its own for a 7-7 tie at the break. Weiss trailed 24-21 after the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

The loss puts a bow on a spectacular second season of varsity football for Weiss. Next week, the Wolves will make their debut in the 5A playoffs.

District 13-5A Division 2 Final Standings

  1. Brenham
  2. Weiss
  3. Glenn
  4. East View

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss