Weiss, Anderson meet under lights of high school football live — how to watch Thursday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — High School Football Live on KBVO this week will feature two teams riding a wave of momentum after wins to start district play.

Pflugerville Weiss will host Anderson Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield. You can watch the game live on KBVO or KXAN.com.

After starting the season 0-2, Anderson has won back-to-back games including a 38-27 win over Pflugerville in the district opener last Thursday. Trojans head coach Roderick Thompson earned the first win of his Anderson tenure against Westwood on Sept. 9 on KBVO.

Weiss has reeled off three straight wins after dropping the season opener against Harker Heights. The Wolves defeated Glenn and Rouse during non-district and knocked off Hendrickson 38-21 to start district competition.