Weiss, Anderson meet under lights of high school football live — how to watch Thursday

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — High School Football Live on KBVO this week will feature two teams riding a wave of momentum after wins to start district play.

Pflugerville Weiss will host Anderson Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield. You can watch the game live on KBVO or KXAN.com.

After starting the season 0-2, Anderson has won back-to-back games including a 38-27 win over Pflugerville in the district opener last Thursday. Trojans head coach Roderick Thompson earned the first win of his Anderson tenure against Westwood on Sept. 9 on KBVO.

Weiss has reeled off three straight wins after dropping the season opener against Harker Heights. The Wolves defeated Glenn and Rouse during non-district and knocked off Hendrickson 38-21 to start district competition.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Anderson vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/21: Cedar Park vs Pflugerville | 7 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Hays vs Bowie | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

