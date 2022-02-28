Weiss, Anderson battle for region semifinal spot — watch live on KBVO

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss and Anderson High School will meet Monday night for a spot in the UIL 5A boys basketball region semifinals. You can watch the game live on KBVO and KXAN.com.

The district champions from District 17-5A and District 18-5A will meet on a neutral court at Rouse High School. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Anderson defeated New Caney 57-44 Friday in the second round, while Weiss handled A&M Consolidated to reach the regional quarterfinal.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the 2021-2022 season.

