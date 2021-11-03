Weiss aims at undefeated district season against Georgetown — watch Thursday on KBVO

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss High School can close out its district championship season with a bow Thursday night at The Pfield against Georgetown. While Georgetown needs a win to seal its spot in the UIL state playoffs.

You can watch Weiss take on Georgetown live on KBVO and KXAN.com. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Wolves haven’t looked back from a season-opening loss at Harker Heights, winning eight straight games. Weiss (8-1, 6-0) clinched the District 11-5A D1 championship with a win against Cedar Park last weekend.

Georgetown (5-4, 4-2) has won four straight district games after losing to Manor and Cedar Park. The Eagles are currently fourth in the district standings.

