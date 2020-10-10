Week 7: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The top Central Texas teams showed off their strength in week seven of the Texas high school football season.

Check out all the week seven high school football scores across Texas.

Texas High School Football scores

Abbott 47, Penelope 0

Ackerly Sands 56, Loop 8

Afton Patton Springs 46, Silverton 20

Alpha Omega 50, Grace Christian 0

Amarillo 24, Canyon Randall 21

Amarillo Tascosa 40, Odessa Permian 18

Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52

Angleton 22, Rosenberg Lamar 20

Arlington 49, Keller Fossil Ridge 27

Arlington Bowie 31, Mesquite Horn 3

Arlington Grace Prep 48, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Arlington Martin 43, Temple 25

Arlington Pantego Christian 47, Dallas First Baptist 6

Aubrey 36, Celina 27

Austin LBJ 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14

Austin St. Michael 42, Austin Brentwood 0

Azle 44, Richardson 12

Baird 66, Santa Anna 16

Ballinger 46, Sunray 12

Bangs 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 65, McDade 20

Bay City 28, Freeport Brazosport 27

Bellville 62, Wharton 7

Blanket 60, Rising Star 14

Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31

Bosqueville 49, Itasca 0

Boyd 14, Ponder 0

Brenham 35, Leander Glenn 14

Brock 50, Whitesboro 7

Bullard 41, Canton 24

Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6

Byron Nelson 37, Irving MacArthur 6

CC Calallen 52, CC Tuloso-Midway 13

CC Ray 24, CC Moody 20

Canadian 81, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Canyon 45, Andrews 14

Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24

Cherokee 47, Mullin 0

China Spring 58, Gatesville 27

Cisco 28, Winters 14

Clear Brook 24, Houston Clear Lake 0

Clifton 41, Florence 3

Clyde 38, Breckenridge 21

Coleman 35, De Leon 0

Comanche 38, Dublin 6

Crawford 51, Hamilton 6

Crowell 90, Spur 40

Cuero 38, La Grange 27

Cypress Creek 69, Houston Northbrook 7

Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Lakes 0

Cypress Ridge 45, Houston Spring Woods 7

Dallas Covenant 34, Waco Reicher 24

Dallas Jesuit 23, Plano East 17

Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 34, Midland Christian 32

Decatur 40, Gainesville 21

Diboll def. Elkhart, forfeit

Eastland 50, Millsap 23

Eden 45, Veribest 0

El Campo 35, Stafford 13

Ennis 38, Waxahachie 0

FW Southwest Christian 33, Grapevine Faith 7

Floydada 11, Tahoka 8

Follett 70, Lefors 20

Forsan 43, Colorado City 6

Fort Bend Clements 54, Pasadena 7

Frisco 39, Lake Dallas 3

Fulshear 28, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Glen Rose 63, Godley 28

Graham 63, Bridgeport 7

Grand Oaks 56, Humble Kingwood Park 21

Grand Prairie 20, Mesquite 16

Grapeland 54, Groveton 36

Grapevine 25, Justin Northwest 18

Hamlin 42, Ralls 22

Hawley 48, Haskell 22

Hedley 58, Darrouzett 8

Hereford 34, San Angelo Lake View 13

Hidalgo 32, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0

Hillsboro 65, Venus 7

Holland 24, Moody 20

Hondo 52, Pearsall 0

Houston King 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21

Houston St. Thomas 31, SA Central Catholic 14

Iowa Park 42, Mineral Wells 14

Ira 24, Roby 14

Irving Nimitz 37, Carrollton Creekview 3

Italy 40, Kerens 6

Jacksboro 30, Merkel 13

John Cooper 16, Houston Christian 3

Jourdanton 51, SA Cole 0

Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 3

Katy Tompkins 55, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 58, St Augustine 12

Kilgore 35, Mabank 7

Killeen Harker Heights 20, Boerne-Champion 14

Killeen Shoemaker 56, Kerrville Tivy 35

Knox City 52, Paducah 6

Kress 70, Lorenzo 12

Kyle Lehman 26, SA Southwest 20

La Feria 41, Zapata 13

La Marque 35, Sweeny 29

Ladonia Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian, Miss. 36

Lake Travis 58, San Marcos 3

Lampasas 59, Taylor 0

Lenorah Grady 58, Imperial Buena Vista 22

Levelland 27, Borger 14

Lewisville 51, Arlington Lamar 41

Lewisville The Colony 31, Denton 7

Little Elm 23, Plano West 9

Lometa 53, Paint Rock 0

Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14

Lucas Lovejoy 62, Princeton 6

Lyford 51, Skidmore-Tynan 9

Magnolia 27, College Station 17

Magnolia West 37, Lufkin 20

Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

Mansfield 27, Mansfield Summit 20

Mansfield Timberview 18, Lewisville Flower Mound 13

Marlin 0, Italy 0, 3OT

Marshall 48, McKinney North 22

Matador Motley County 46, Guthrie 0

May 49, Gorman 0

Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit

Midland Lee 26, Belton 7

Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit

Milford 46, Bynum 19

Monahans 46, Snyder 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 21, Crowley 14

N. Richland Hills Richland 45, Keller Timber Creek 34

Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21

New Caney 21, New Caney Porter 19

New Deal 45, Hale Center 0

New London West Rusk 42, Arp 6

Normangee 47, Jewett Leon 16

North Forney 49, FW Brewer 37

O’Donnell 56, Whiteface 6

Odem 47, Falfurrias 6

Omaha Pewitt 47, Paris Chisum 28

Pasadena Dobie 61, Fort Bend Bush 12

Pearland 17, Houston Strake Jesuit 7

Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32

Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Beeville Jones 35

Post 51, Sundown 6

Poth 49, George West 10

Queen City def. Ore City, forfeit

Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7

Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33

Refugio 51, Three Rivers 7

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano 24

Richland Springs 47, Rochelle 0

Ropesville Ropes 22, New Home 20

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 20, Round Rock 18

Rule 46, Moran 0

SA Holy Cross 21, Shiner St. Paul 14

SA Northside Taft 28, San Antonio Harlan 7

SA Southside 33, Somerset 0

Saint Jo 80, Bryson 35

Salado 20, Waco Connally 15

San Saba 64, Goldthwaite 6

Sealy 43, Brookshire Royal 8

Sherman 62, Saginaw 0

Shiner 57, Weimar 14

Sonora 28, Ingram Moore 13

Spring Branch Living Rock 48, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

Springtown 44, Lake Worth 14

Sterling City 62, Bronte 0

Strawn 70, Bluff Dale 6

Sweetwater 36, Midland Greenwood 30

Temple Central Texas 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 24

Texarkana Texas 49, Forney 10

Tomball Memorial 69, Deer Park 35

Trenton 45, Tioga 6

Van Alstyne 43, Krum 13

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Mathis 0

Vega 49, Gruver 6

WF Rider 49, WF Hirschi 10

Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0

Wall 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Waller 50, Cleveland 6

Water Valley 62, Mertzon Irion County 16

Wellington 44, Shamrock 6

Westbrook 48, Roscoe Highland 16

White Deer 68, Claude 6

Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14

Wilmer-Hutchins def. Dallas Roosevelt, forfeit

Yoakum 23, Boling 3

Yorktown 51, Pettus 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/