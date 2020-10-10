Week 7: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The top Central Texas teams showed off their strength in week seven of the Texas high school football season.
Check out all the week seven high school football scores across Texas.
Texas High School Football scores
Abbott 47, Penelope 0
Ackerly Sands 56, Loop 8
Afton Patton Springs 46, Silverton 20
Alpha Omega 50, Grace Christian 0
Amarillo 24, Canyon Randall 21
Amarillo Tascosa 40, Odessa Permian 18
Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52
Angleton 22, Rosenberg Lamar 20
Arlington 49, Keller Fossil Ridge 27
Arlington Bowie 31, Mesquite Horn 3
Arlington Grace Prep 48, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Arlington Martin 43, Temple 25
Arlington Pantego Christian 47, Dallas First Baptist 6
Aubrey 36, Celina 27
Austin LBJ 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14
Austin St. Michael 42, Austin Brentwood 0
Azle 44, Richardson 12
Baird 66, Santa Anna 16
Ballinger 46, Sunray 12
Bangs 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 65, McDade 20
Bay City 28, Freeport Brazosport 27
Bellville 62, Wharton 7
Blanket 60, Rising Star 14
Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31
Bosqueville 49, Itasca 0
Boyd 14, Ponder 0
Brenham 35, Leander Glenn 14
Brock 50, Whitesboro 7
Bullard 41, Canton 24
Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6
Byron Nelson 37, Irving MacArthur 6
CC Calallen 52, CC Tuloso-Midway 13
CC Ray 24, CC Moody 20
Canadian 81, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Canyon 45, Andrews 14
Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24
Cherokee 47, Mullin 0
China Spring 58, Gatesville 27
Cisco 28, Winters 14
Clear Brook 24, Houston Clear Lake 0
Clifton 41, Florence 3
Clyde 38, Breckenridge 21
Coleman 35, De Leon 0
Comanche 38, Dublin 6
Crawford 51, Hamilton 6
Crowell 90, Spur 40
Cuero 38, La Grange 27
Cypress Creek 69, Houston Northbrook 7
Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Lakes 0
Cypress Ridge 45, Houston Spring Woods 7
Dallas Covenant 34, Waco Reicher 24
Dallas Jesuit 23, Plano East 17
Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 34, Midland Christian 32
Decatur 40, Gainesville 21
Diboll def. Elkhart, forfeit
Eastland 50, Millsap 23
Eden 45, Veribest 0
El Campo 35, Stafford 13
Ennis 38, Waxahachie 0
FW Southwest Christian 33, Grapevine Faith 7
Floydada 11, Tahoka 8
Follett 70, Lefors 20
Forsan 43, Colorado City 6
Fort Bend Clements 54, Pasadena 7
Frisco 39, Lake Dallas 3
Fulshear 28, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Glen Rose 63, Godley 28
Graham 63, Bridgeport 7
Grand Oaks 56, Humble Kingwood Park 21
Grand Prairie 20, Mesquite 16
Grapeland 54, Groveton 36
Grapevine 25, Justin Northwest 18
Hamlin 42, Ralls 22
Hawley 48, Haskell 22
Hedley 58, Darrouzett 8
Hereford 34, San Angelo Lake View 13
Hidalgo 32, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0
Hillsboro 65, Venus 7
Holland 24, Moody 20
Hondo 52, Pearsall 0
Houston King 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
Houston St. Thomas 31, SA Central Catholic 14
Iowa Park 42, Mineral Wells 14
Ira 24, Roby 14
Irving Nimitz 37, Carrollton Creekview 3
Italy 40, Kerens 6
Jacksboro 30, Merkel 13
John Cooper 16, Houston Christian 3
Jourdanton 51, SA Cole 0
Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 3
Katy Tompkins 55, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 58, St Augustine 12
Kilgore 35, Mabank 7
Killeen Harker Heights 20, Boerne-Champion 14
Killeen Shoemaker 56, Kerrville Tivy 35
Knox City 52, Paducah 6
Kress 70, Lorenzo 12
Kyle Lehman 26, SA Southwest 20
La Feria 41, Zapata 13
La Marque 35, Sweeny 29
Ladonia Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian, Miss. 36
Lake Travis 58, San Marcos 3
Lampasas 59, Taylor 0
Lenorah Grady 58, Imperial Buena Vista 22
Levelland 27, Borger 14
Lewisville 51, Arlington Lamar 41
Lewisville The Colony 31, Denton 7
Little Elm 23, Plano West 9
Lometa 53, Paint Rock 0
Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14
Lucas Lovejoy 62, Princeton 6
Lyford 51, Skidmore-Tynan 9
Magnolia 27, College Station 17
Magnolia West 37, Lufkin 20
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Mansfield 27, Mansfield Summit 20
Mansfield Timberview 18, Lewisville Flower Mound 13
Marlin 0, Italy 0, 3OT
Marshall 48, McKinney North 22
Matador Motley County 46, Guthrie 0
May 49, Gorman 0
Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
Midland Lee 26, Belton 7
Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit
Milford 46, Bynum 19
Monahans 46, Snyder 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 21, Crowley 14
N. Richland Hills Richland 45, Keller Timber Creek 34
Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21
New Caney 21, New Caney Porter 19
New Deal 45, Hale Center 0
New London West Rusk 42, Arp 6
Normangee 47, Jewett Leon 16
North Forney 49, FW Brewer 37
O’Donnell 56, Whiteface 6
Odem 47, Falfurrias 6
Omaha Pewitt 47, Paris Chisum 28
Pasadena Dobie 61, Fort Bend Bush 12
Pearland 17, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Beeville Jones 35
Post 51, Sundown 6
Poth 49, George West 10
Queen City def. Ore City, forfeit
Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7
Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33
Refugio 51, Three Rivers 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano 24
Richland Springs 47, Rochelle 0
Ropesville Ropes 22, New Home 20
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 20, Round Rock 18
Rule 46, Moran 0
SA Holy Cross 21, Shiner St. Paul 14
SA Northside Taft 28, San Antonio Harlan 7
SA Southside 33, Somerset 0
Saint Jo 80, Bryson 35
Salado 20, Waco Connally 15
San Saba 64, Goldthwaite 6
Sealy 43, Brookshire Royal 8
Sherman 62, Saginaw 0
Shiner 57, Weimar 14
Sonora 28, Ingram Moore 13
Spring Branch Living Rock 48, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Springtown 44, Lake Worth 14
Sterling City 62, Bronte 0
Strawn 70, Bluff Dale 6
Sweetwater 36, Midland Greenwood 30
Temple Central Texas 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 24
Texarkana Texas 49, Forney 10
Tomball Memorial 69, Deer Park 35
Trenton 45, Tioga 6
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 13
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Mathis 0
Vega 49, Gruver 6
WF Rider 49, WF Hirschi 10
Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0
Wall 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Waller 50, Cleveland 6
Water Valley 62, Mertzon Irion County 16
Wellington 44, Shamrock 6
Westbrook 48, Roscoe Highland 16
White Deer 68, Claude 6
Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14
Wilmer-Hutchins def. Dallas Roosevelt, forfeit
Yoakum 23, Boling 3
Yorktown 51, Pettus 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/