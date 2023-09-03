AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a wild week in high school football around Austin.

In the video above are a few of the top plays shot by KXAN during Week 2 of the season. If you have a great play you want to show off, send the clip to sports@kxan.com with a description and then watch your email closely for a reply with a form giving us consent to use the footage. We’d love to feature your play, but for legal reasons, we can’t until you fill that form out.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

Included in this edition of our top plays video are Vandegrift’s Deuce Adams and Miles Coleman, two athletes who will be in a few more of these highlight reels throughout the year. Liberty Hill quarterback Joe Pitchford along with Hutto signal-caller Will Hammond are also included from that insane 82-80 Liberty Hill victory.

LBJ’s Fatu Mukuba, Westlake’s Brody Wilhelm and Cedar Ridge’s Jordan Ramsey also made the final cut.