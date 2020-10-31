Week 10: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — There’s a lot to look forward to in high school football as the calendar nears November. Teams in the lower classifications of 4A through 1A are coming to the end of the regular season. The postseason will be here soon enough.

In 5A and 6A, district races are taking shape during the final month of the regular season.

Vandegrift’s district winning streak remains intact after a 35-6 win against Cedar Ridge on Friday night. Vandegrift has won 18 straight district games on its way to back-to-back district titles in 2018 and 2019.

The LBJ Jaguars needed to bounce back following a loss to district-leading Lampasas last week. Back at home, LBJ responded with an 18-10 win against Burnet.

Westlake football continued its dominance through the first half of the season with a 59-6 win over Hays on Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.

Here are all of the scores from week 10 of the Texas high school football season.

Texas high school football scores (AP)

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbott 51, Aquilla 6

Abernathy 34, Stanton 18

Albany 35, Cross Plains 0

Aldine Eisenhower 33, Aldine Nimitz 27

Aledo 47, Arlington Seguin 26

Alief Hastings 41, Alief Elsik 14

Allen 42, McKinney Boyd 9

Alto 48, Groveton 38

Alvin Shadow Creek 51, Alvin 0

Amarillo Tascosa def. Lubbock, forfeit

Anahuac 23, Kirbyville 22

Anson 56, Haskell 24

Anton 78, Amherst 54

Archer City 47, Seymour 13

Argyle 48, Kaufman 7

Arlington Houston 33, Arlington 30

Arlington Martin 38, Arlington Lamar 31, OT

Aspermont def. Rotan, forfeit

Aubrey 69, Krum 14

Austin Bowie 42, Austin Akins 0

Austin Brentwood 27, Boerne Geneva 26

Austin High 56, San Marcos 28

Austin LBJ 18, Burnet 10

Austin Regents 55, CC John Paul 7

Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 6

Austin Veritas 62, Round Rock Christian 2

Baird 66, Lingleville 16

Ballinger 25, Bangs 13

Beckville 59, Big Sandy 0

Bells 28, Whitewright 20

Bellville 47, La Marque 10

Big Spring 35, San Angelo Lake View 21

Bishop 44, Falfurrias 0

Blackwell 62, Trent 12

Blanco 42, Comfort 28

Blum 48, Milford 0

Boerne 40, La Vernia 32

Boerne-Champion 27, Kerrville Tivy 7

Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 0

Boling 51, Hempstead 6

Borden County 62, O’Donnell 16

Bosqueville 57, Tolar 35

Bowie 28, Ponder 21

Brady 53, Ingram Moore 34

Brenham 41, Pflugerville Connally 0

Brock 58, Peaster 0

Brookesmith 68, Blanket 52

Brownsville Hanna 21, Los Fresnos 8

Brownsville Porter 10, Brownsville Memorial 7

Brownwood 48, Waxahachie Life 14

Bruni 30, Sabinal 27

Bryan 34, Belton 33

Bryson 52, Newcastle 6

Buffalo 38, Lexington 37

Bullard Brook Hill 35, McKinney Christian 8

Bulverde Bracken 51, Spring Branch Living Rock 6

Burleson Centennial 57, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

Bushland 35, Littlefield 24

CC Calallen 62, Beeville Jones 21

CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 13

Canadian 70, Tulia 0

Carrizo Springs 41, Crystal City 0

Carthage 56, Madisonville 0

Cedar Hill 35, Waxahachie 10

Cherokee 45, Rochelle 40

Chillicothe 55, Harrold 0

Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 14

Cisco 48, Goldthwaite 7

Clarksdale, Miss. 49, Cedar Hill Trinity 0

Clear Brook 33, Clute Brazoswood 20

Clint 14, EP Riverside 13

Coldspring-Oakhurst 41, Austin Crockett 13

Colleyville Covenant 28, FW Lake Country 21

Colleyville Heritage 45, Midlothian 21

Colmesneil 30, Mount Enterprise 28

Conroe Covenant 64, Galveston O’Connell 19

Converse Judson 48, SA East Central 13

Coppell 31, Plano West 20

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 52, CC Moody 19

Corrigan-Camden 28, Warren 14

Corsicana 49, Greenville 28

Covington 61, Bynum 0

Crane 50, Tornillo 8

Crawford def. Itasca, forfeit

Cypress Bridgeland 62, Cypress Park 20

Dallas Academy 61, Arlington St. Paul 14

Dallas Adams 48, Dallas Molina 20

Dallas Christian 63, Tyler Grace Community 14

Dallas Highland Park 41, Sherman 21

Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Conrad 6

Dallas Parish Episcopal 58, Plano John Paul II 51, OT

Dallas South Oak Cliff 27, Mesquite Poteet 14

Dallas Wilson 51, Dallas Samuell 0

De Soto 42, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Del Rio 43, Laredo Johnson 6

Denison 42, Frisco Memorial 26

Denton Braswell 68, Little Elm 27

Denton Guyer 24, Prosper 23

Denver City 56, Kermit 24

Devine 41, Pearsall 0

Deweyville 53, Burkeville 14

Dumas 23, Canyon 9

Duncanville 35, Mansfield 0

Eagle Pass 24, Laredo United 20

Early 52, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6

East Chambers 49, Woodville 20

Eastland 77, Merkel 41

Eden 59, Paint Rock 14

Edgewood 46, Corsicana Mildred 21

El Campo 41, West Columbia 13

Elgin 41, Leander Glenn 22

Elkhart 16, Huntington 14

Ennis 71, Royse City 18

Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 8

Evant 62, Zephyr 15

Everman 42, Waco University 13

FW Dunbar 25, FW Western Hills 14

FW North Side 43, FW Wyatt 26

FW Southwest Christian 50, Arlington Newman 14

Fairfield 60, Eustace 20

Falls City 55, Woodsboro 0

Floresville 33, Lockhart 28

Forsan 42, Stamford 14

Fort Bend Travis 32, Fort Bend Dulles 9

Fort Bend Willowridge 36, Houston Austin 28

Fort Davis def. Van Horn, forfeit

Franklin 47, Clifton 0

Fredericksburg 55, Taylor 13

Frisco 39, Frisco Liberty 19

Frisco Independence 63, Denton 7

Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 34

Garland Rowlett 35, Garland Sachse 33

Garrison 50, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Georgetown East View 28, Bastrop 21

Geronimo Navarro 58, Houston Christian 14

Giddings 31, La Grange 7

Gilmer 54, Paris North Lamar 0

Gilmer Union Hill 56, Fruitvale 8

Gladewater 63, Gladewater Sabine 44

Godley 55, Hillsboro 28

Gordon 68, Gustine 20

Gorman 68, Santa Anna 22

Graham 65, Mineral Wells 0

Grapevine 42, FW Polytechnic 9

Groom def. Silverton, forfeit

Gunter 63, Lone Oak 6

Hallettsville 45, Columbus 14

Hamshire-Fannett 23, Orangefield 20

Happy 56, McLean 6

Harlingen 27, Harlingen South 0

Hawley 54, Colorado City 0

Hearne 42, Thorndale 18

Henderson 27, Mabank 20

Hewitt Midway 63, Waco 37

Hidalgo 35, La Feria 10

Holliday 31, WF City View 13

Hondo 56, Bandera 14

Hooks 29, Daingerfield 28

Houston King 49, Humble Summer Creek 14

Houston Lamar 42, Houston Chavez 7

Houston Memorial 17, Houston Stratford 10

Houston North Forest 52, Houston Furr 28

Houston Second Baptist 70, Frassati Catholic 0

Houston St. Thomas 49, Houston St. Pius X 21

Huffman Hargrave 15, Vidor 13

Hull-Daisetta 56, High Island 0

Humble Kingwood Park 45, Texas City 38

Huntsville 27, A&M Consolidated 7

Ira 68, Hermleigh 21

Irving MacArthur 27, Irving Nimitz 24

Italy 28, Dawson 14

Jacksboro 27, Comanche 14

Jasper 41, Center 13

Jayton 52, Afton Patton Springs 7

Jewett Leon 30, Grapeland 8

John Cooper 42, Beaumont Kelly 0

Jonesboro 56, Lometa 12

Joshua Johnson County 66, UME Prep 19

Jourdanton 49, Lytle 21

Justin Northwest 65, Saginaw 27

Katy Tompkins 48, Katy Morton Ranch 0

Keller Timber Creek 56, Keller Fossil Ridge 28

Kenedy 20, Three Rivers 13

Kerens 14, Cayuga 0

Kilgore 49, Athens 14

Killeen 27, Killeen Ellison 20

Klein Cain 76, Tomball Memorial 34

Klein Collins 31, Tomball 17

Knox City 86, Spur 38

LEE 27, SA MacArthur 21

Ladonia Fannindel 45, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 46, Campbell 0

Lampasas 40, Fischer Canyon Lake 34

Laredo United South 28, Laredo Nixon 13

Leakey 58, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8

Leander 32, Austin Anderson 29

Lewisville 56, Plano East 42

Lewisville Hebron 25, Lewisville Flower Mound 20

Lewisville Marcus 56, Plano 17

Liberty 15, Bridge City 12

Livingston 18, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Lockney 54, Roscoe 20

Longview 52, Wylie East 17

Longview Heritage 55, Garland Christian 0

Longview Pine Tree 34, Nacogdoches 7

Longview Spring Hill 30, Pittsburg 26

Lorena 48, Caldwell 14

Lubbock All Saints 42, Amarillo San Jacinto 36

Lubbock Christian 22, Willow Park Trinity Christian 20

Lubbock Cooper 42, Plainview 6

Lubbock Coronado 70, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

Lubbock Estacado 41, Levelland 24

Lubbock Roosevelt 26, Coahoma 20

Lubbock Trinity 28, FW Temple Christian 8

Lucas Lovejoy 48, Prosper Rock Hill 22

Lueders-Avoca 52, Woodson 13

Lufkin 13, New Caney 7, OT

Lumberton 29, Splendora 28

Lyford 42, CC London 35

Magnolia 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Magnolia West 56, Waller 28

Mansfield Timberview 62, Joshua 14

Marble Falls Faith 30, Baytown Christian 6

Marlin 62, Axtell 24

McAllen Memorial 34, McAllen 28

McCamey 61, Plains 6

McGregor 24, Cameron Yoe 16

McKinney North 35, West Mesquite 32

Meadow 52, Whiteface 16

Medina 60, McDade 12

Melissa 57, Terrell 27

Mexia 35, Bullard 13

Midland Christian 28, FW All Saints 14

Midland Lee 51, Abilene 19

Midlothian Heritage 42, Stephenville 27

Mineola 55, Emory Rains 30

Montgomery Lake Creek 65, Bryan Rudder 25

Morgan 58, Walnut Springs 6

Muenster 58, Chico 6

Muenster Sacred Heart 25, Weatherford Christian 7

Natalia 62, Karnes City 20

Navasota 47, Gonzales 36

Nederland 38, Santa Fe 7

Needville 56, Bay City 49

Nevada Community 42, Farmersville 16

New Boston 50, Jefferson 30

New Braunfels Canyon 49, Seguin 41

New Caney Porter 42, Cleveland 0

New Deal 42, Floydada 14

New Home 50, Bovina 31

New London West Rusk 54, Grand Saline 7

New Waverly 42, Kountze 0

Newton 48, Hemphill 30

Nixon-Smiley 26, Dilley 7

Normangee 56, Centerville 26

North Forney 56, Sulphur Springs 21

Northwest Eaton 24, Byron Nelson 0

Oakwood 76, Chester 31

Odem 26, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Odessa Permian 36, Wolfforth Frenship 27

Orange Grove 40, Mathis 25

PSJA Southwest def. Pharr Valley View, forfeit

Paducah 49, Vernon Northside 0

Palacios 49, Goliad 48

Pampa 49, Hereford 10

Panhandle 56, Farwell 21

Pasadena Dobie 62, Pasadena 0

Pearland Dawson 50, Houston Strake Jesuit 7

Pecos 21, Snyder 7

Penelope 70, Mullin 22

Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 12

Pettus 27, Agua Dulce 23

Pilot Point 52, Boyd 14

Port Neches-Groves 42, Dayton 20

Pottsboro 49, Mount Vernon 43

Quanah 53, Olney 8

Rankin 50, TLC Midland 0

Red Oak 56, N. Richland Hills Richland 40

Refugio 62, Freer 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Dallas Jesuit 31

Richmond Foster 41, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Rio Vista 30, Hamilton 19

Rising Star 73, Valera Panther Creek 26

Rockdale 46, Troy 38

Rockport-Fulton 42, Ingleside 12

Rockwall 57, Mesquite 0

Rockwall-Heath 69, Mesquite Horn 51

Round Rock 55, Round Rock McNeil 9

Runge 46, Pettus 0

SA Antonian 42, Katy Pope John 16

SA Brackenridge 26, SA Houston 20, OT

SA Burbank 28, SA Edison 27

SA Memorial 48, SA Kennedy 14

SA Northside Holmes 21, SA Northside Jay 13, OT

SA Northside Warren 20, SA Northside Brennan 14

SA Reagan 38, SA Madison 14

SA Veterans Memorial 40, SA Harlandale 6

Salado 66, Jarrell 0

San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 7

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Rio Grande City 20

San Marcos Baptist Academy 52, Temple Holy Trinity 6

San Saba 43, Coleman 10

Sanderson 56, Grandfalls-Royalty 22

Sanford-Fritch 50, Boys Ranch 0

Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 7

Santo 75, Meridian 25

Sealy 48, Wharton 7

Sharyland Pioneer 56, Roma 16

Shiner 48, Schulenburg 21

Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21

Sinton def. Robstown, forfeit

Smithville 29, Cuero 27

Smyer 56, Sudan 19

Snook 50, Granger 13

Somerset 29, Pleasanton 27

Southlake Carroll 42, Keller 10

Spearman 42, Friona 22

Spring Westfield 65, Aldine MacArthur 0

Springlake-Earth 78, Nazareth 67

Stephenville FAITH 70, Austin NYOS 0

Stockdale 33, George West 27, OT

Sundown 53, Tahoka 0

Sunray 40, Gruver 19

Sweeny 41, Brookshire Royal 20

Sweetwater 48, Monahans 32

Tatum 21, White Oak 7

Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 17

The Woodlands 43, Willis 15

The Woodlands Christian 44, Victoria St. Joseph 6

The Woodlands College Park 28, Grand Oaks 16

Three Way 32, Bluff Dale 30

Timpson 63, Joaquin 0

Tomball Concordia 43, SA Christian 13

Tomball Rosehill 40, Houston Northland Christian 34

Trinidad 72, Forestburg 22

Troup 53, Quitman 0

Universal City Randolph 35, Marion 21

Van 56, Canton 31

Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Edna 14

Vega 48, Stratford 42, OT

Vernon 34, Bridgeport 20

Victoria East 41, CC King 6

WF Hirschi 28, Decatur 26

WF Rider 35, Abilene Wylie 14

Waco La Vega 51, Alvarado 0

Waco Parkview Christian 64, FW Nazarene 14

Wall 36, Clyde 13

Weslaco 35, Donna North 20

West 59, Grandview 21

Westbrook 45, Robert Lee 0

Westlake Academy 58, Mineral Wells 8

Wheeler 27, Clarendon 16

White Deer 74, Turkey Valley 34

Whitehouse 33, Mount Pleasant 21

Wildorado def. Hart, forfeit

Wilmer-Hutchins 44, Dallas Lincoln 36

Windthorst 64, Petrolia 18

Winnsboro def. Commerce, forfeit

Winters 41, De Leon 14

Yorktown 55, Runge 33

Zapata 28, Kingsville King 7