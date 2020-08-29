Week 1: Unique season of high school football underway in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A high school football season that seemed impossible just months ago started Friday in Texas.

The University Interscholastic League gave the green light to schools in the 4A to 1A classifications to start the season on Friday with limited seating capacities and health protocols in place. For the larger schools in 5A and 6A, the season is expected to start on Sept. 24.

On Friday, KXAN saw most fans following those guidelines with masks and social distancing. At La Grange, the band was isolated across the field and separate stands. Extra hand sanitizer was also available.

At Burnet, players used individual water bottles. While at Wimberley, capacity was limited to 50% in the stands.

Two games in Central Texas were canceled this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luling-Columbus and Thrall-Iola were both scrubbed from the schedule after recent COVID-19 positive test results at one of the participating schools.

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Wimberley opens the 2020 regular season against Canyon Lake Friday, August 28. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Canyon Lake vs. Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — After a crucial fourth down stand with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wimberley quarterback Matthew Tippe led the Texans on a game-winning drive for a 24-22 win against Canyon Lake.

Wimberley trailed 20-17 before wide receiver Christian Marshall caught the eight-yard pass from Tippe for the decisive score.

Canyon Lake rallied to nearly swing the game on their final drive. Canyon Lake was stopped by the Wimberley defense four times inside the Texans five-yard line in the final seconds, turning the ball over on downs without the needed points.

Wimberley had to take one more snap at its own goal line and gave up a safety to Canyon Lake, forcing the Texans to kick off to the Hawks for the final play. Canyon Lake wasn’t able to muster a miracle play on the kickoff.

Jarrell vs. Burnet

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet jumped out quickly against Jarrell and didn’t look back, cruising to a 46-6 win.

Jackson Denton tossed an early touchdown pass to Devonte Miller. Burnet came right back down the field after a Jarrell turnover with Denton throwing to Gunner Blair for his second touchdown pass of the game.

Burnet led 40-0 at halftime.

Rockdale vs. La Grange

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — DJ Taylor struck first for La Grange giving the home squad Leopards an early lead over Rockdale in the first quarter.

Rockdale responded with the passing game of Jace Robinson. Robinson hit Kesean Raven for a Rockdale touchdown.

A lightning delay extended this game for a prolonged amount of time. As of 12 a.m. Saturday, Rockdale led La Grange 20-13 at halftime, according to the last reported score.