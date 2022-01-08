WATCH: Westlake’s Cade Klubnik wins All-American Bowl award

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cade Klubnik, middle, was named the Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year on Tuesday. In this photo, Klubnik's current head coach Todd Dodge is on the left, and his future coach, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, is on the right. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Westlake High School’s Cade Klubnik was named the All American Bowl Player of the Year at Saturday’s high school showcase game.

The Chaparrals’ state-championship quarterback is the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 class. Bowl game officials surprised Klubnik, unveiling the award live on NBC during the fourth quarter.

Klubnik showed off his high-quality talent during the week-long event. On Saturday, he threw three touchdown passes, leading the West team to an All-American Bowl win.

Just three weeks ago, Klubnik guided Westlake to a third straight 6A state championship. He was an integral piece of the Chaparrals’ offense for the past two state title runs.

Several national experts expect Klubnik, who is an early enrollee, to push current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the starting spot in the 2022 season.

