WATCH: Westlake faces Katy Taylor in 6A state semifinals

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake is one step away from a spot in the 6A-Division 2 state championship game.

The Chaparrals will take on Katy Taylor Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco in a 6A state semifinal. Westlake is making its third straight appearance in the semis. You can watch the game on KBVO or on the live-stream below.

This live-stream is only available to viewers in the Austin television market.

Westlake is aiming to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2015 when current Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was a junior on the Chaparrals roster.

The Chaparrals continue to be led by an excellent defense that has allowed a touchdown or less in 10 of 14 games this season. Westlake allowed two touchdowns to the Broncos, but the result never felt in doubt. The Chaps were ahead 21-7 at halftime and added two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead.