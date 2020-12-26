Liberty Hill beats Rouse for spot in UIL 5A-Division 2 region finals

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill’s Blake Simpson would let the Panthers lose Saturday against Rouse in the UIL 5A-Division 2 region semifinals.

Simpson ran for over 300 yards and scored five touchdowns as Liberty Hill pulled away late for a 56-42 win over Rouse at Round Rock’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. Liberty Hill will face the winner of Georgetown East View and Pioneer in a region final next week.

Liberty Hill took its first lead of the game at 42-35 in the fourth quarter after a Rouse turnover in their own territory. Liberty Hill seized some breathing room, scoring late in the fourth quarter for a two possession lead.

Rouse scored with 1:20 to go, cutting the deficit to 49-42, but couldn’t grab the ensuing onside kick. Simpson scored his fifth and final touchdown of the day on a 50-yard run for the 56-42 lead.

Rouse went to the air to build a first half lead, taking a 28-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Mason Shorb threw four first half touchdowns as the two teams traded scoring blows in the first 24 minutes of the game.

Liberty Hill tied the game at 28 on its first possession of the third quarter.