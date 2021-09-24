WATCH: Del Valle opens district play at home against Westlake — live on KXAN.com

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The back-to-back defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals hit the road to start district play at Del Valle Friday night.

You can watch the game live here on KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m. You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live on KXAN.com during the 2021 season.

Westlake cleared its first three challenges of the season, dominating its non-district opponents. The Chaps enter Friday’s Del Valle game on a 27-game winning streak, dating back to the 2019 regular season.

Del Valle struggled during non-district, losing to McNeil, Liberty Hill and Stony Point.

Last season, Westlake won 58-0 over Del Valle.

