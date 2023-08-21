Anderson and McCallum students gathered at Taco Shack in Austin before the annual Taco Shack Bowl Aug. 25, 2022. (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pour the salsa and season the beef, it’s Taco Shack Bowl spirit competition time!

The 22nd annual rivalry game featuring Anderson and McCallum kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday from House Park. But before the game on the gridiron, the spirit competition pits the cheer squads from both schools in an old-fashioned cheer-off with early-morning pep rallies at two Taco Shack locations on North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane.

You, the fans, get to decide the winner. If it’s anything like last year’s nail-biter with McCallum winning by 17 votes, it’ll be another epic battle for the record books.

KXAN will be at both locations Thursday morning during KXAN News Today to see who has the most spirit. Fans can vote in the poll all week leading up to the live shots, but when the clock strikes 6 a.m. Thursday, voting will be closed and the winner will be announced on the air.

The game between the schools, which the Trojans won 49-3 last season, kicks off high school football in Central Texas and is the KBVO Big Game of the Week.