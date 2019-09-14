Vandegrift’s shutout streak ends, still get win against Cedar Ridge

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The streak is over, but the Vandegrift defense likely won’t mind.

Vandegrift shut out its first two opponents, but the stops ended with a Cedar Ridge touchdown in the second quarter. Vandegrift still won the game 28-7 against Cedar Ridge.

The Vipers jumped out quickly to a 21-0 lead with two Dru Dawson passing touchdowns and a blocked punt returned for a score. Vandegrift held a 21-7 lead at the break.

Dawson added another touchdown pass in the third quarter connecting with receiver Taylor Dummar, his second of the night, for the 28-7 advantage.

Vandegrift (3-0, 1-0) hosts Hendrickson next week. Cedar Ridge (1-2, 0-1) is at Leander next Friday.

