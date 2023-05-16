GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The final round of the Class 6A girls golf championships was a wild one Tuesday at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

Katy Seven Lakes senior Maelynn Kim emerged from a three-person playoff to win the individual state championship, beating defending champion Sydney Givens from Vandegrift and Kate Pickrell from Lake Travis on the first extra hole. Givens won runner-up honors with a win on the second playoff hole against Pickrell. All three players ended the two-round tournament with a 4-under-par 140.

Givens and Pickrell shot identical rounds of 68 and 72, and both were tied for the lead after the first day Monday. Kim shot a pair of 70s to find her way into the playoff and claim the medalist honors.

In the team race, the Vipers led wire-to-wire to win the title and avenged last year’s second-place finish. Led by Givens and fifth-place finisher Danica Lundgren, Vandegrift carded a 6-over-par 582 to claim a 6-shot win over runner-up Kingwood. Lundgren ended the tournament with a 1-under 143 after shooting an even-par 72 Tuesday.

Breanna Hoese finished tied for 17th at 4-over and Mimi Burton finished in 27th at 7-over for the Vipers. Burton fired a 1-over 73 on Tuesday to climb the leaderboard in the final round.

Westlake’s Mabrie McMahan finished tied for 14th at 3-over and was one of seven golfers in the field to shoot under par Tuesday. She turned in a 1-under 71 to improve her position on the leaderboard following the first day of the tournament.

In the Class 2A tournament at Lions Municipal in Austin, Mason blasted the field en route to the state title, winning by 67 shots. The Cowgirls placed three golfers in the top five and shot 334 on both days of the tournament. Ainsley Burns captured the medalist honors by nine strokes with a 72-77–149.