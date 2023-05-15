GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Vandegirft girls’ golf team has a 3-stroke lead after the first day of the UIL Class 6A tournament Monday held at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

The Vipers shot a 1-over-par 289 to take the early lead over Kingwood. Lake Travis shot a 9-over-par 297 and is in fourth place.

Vandegrift has two players in the top five going into Tuesday’s final round. Vipers junior Sydney Givens, last year’s 6A champ, is tied atop the leaderboard with Lake Travis senior Kate Pickrell. Both fired rounds of 4-under-par 68 and they have a 2-shot lead over Katy Seven Lakes senior Maelynn Kim. Six players shots under par in the first round, including Vandegrift junior Danica Lundgren. She’s tied for fourth with two other players at 1-under 71.

Vandegrift finished second last year to San Antonio Reagan, who is currently tied with Lake Travis for fourth.

Westlake junior Mabrie McMahan is competing as an individual and shot a 4-over 76, tied for 26th with four others. She’ll start on the back nine at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Givens tees off at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday for her final round, part of the last group that will start on the front nine. Pickrell starts her round an hour earlier. The Vipers are paired with The Woodlands and Kingwood and the Cavaliers will golf with SA Reagan and Coppell.